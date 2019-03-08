Ottertots dress for the ocassion to raise funds for new Deaf Academy

Sarah Shaw, Fundraising Appeal Manager at Exeter Deaf Academy, meets staff and children from Ottertots who raised over £1,000 for the New Deaf Academy Appeal. Children include Rory Lambeth (bottom right) who raised over £200. Picture: The Deaf Academy Archant

Exmouth youngsters spent a week getting into fancy dress to raise vital funds for Exmouth's new deaf academy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children and staff from Ottertots, in Hulham Road, spent the week dressing up in different costumes each day, including onesies, princesses and pyjamas.

They also took part in sponsored-silence activities and used basic British Sign Language to communicate while staff wore ear defenders.

The Deaf Academy are looking to raise £250,000 as work continues on converting the former Rolle College site into a new state-of-the-art education facility.

They are set to move in to the Exmouth site in April next year.

Ottertots raised more than £1,000 for The Deaf Academy's appeal which included £200 from four-year-old Rory Lambeth alone.

A spokesman for Ottertots said: "Staff and children all had a lovely time with all of the activities, and we are delighted to have been able to donate such a substantial sum to this fantastic cause."