Otterton youngster half way through 100-mile challenge for WWF

A 10-year-old from Otterton, trekking 100 miles over the summer holidays to raise funds for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is now half-way through his challenge.

Brandon Miles started the challenge last Friday (July, 22) after school at South Haven Point in Dorset. From Dorset, he is heading back home to Ladram Bay along the South West Coastal Path.

In an update on Sunday, (July 24) Brandon was walking round the Isle of Portland, he hopes to have the challenge completed by Wednesday, July 27, the day before World Nature Conservation Day on July 28.

Before he set off on Friday, Brandon received a lovely good luck message from WWF and the weather is looking promising for them to attempt the challenge in one go this week.

Brandon is taking on the challenge with his dad, John Miles an ex Royal Marine who was joined on day two, by two of his dad's old military colleagues, who are supporting them both, one of whom his dad hasn't seen for over 30 years.

They chose the Royal Marines memorial to stop for lunch on their first day, and paid their respects before soldiering on.

Brandon and John Miles at the Royal Marine's memorial. - Credit: Cheryl Miles.

They have received support from local businesses including The Ship Inn at Swanage Bay, who offered a discount on dinner to help them on their way and even people they have met on route have been kind enough to sponsor them to keep them motivated.

He has raised 94 per cent of his sponsorship target so far via his just-giving page - £948 for the WWF to help prevent species extinction, Brandon's main worry in life, at age 10.

With help from his dad, ex-Royal Marine John, he aims to walk 20 miles a day from July 22, sleeping in tents or in youth hostels to complete the challenge in around five days.

