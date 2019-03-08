Advanced search

Pride as Otterton youngsters get their cycling skills on the right track

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 October 2019

Pupils from Otterton Primary School take part in cyclocross event. Picture: Otterton Primary School

Pupils from Otterton Primary School take part in cyclocross event. Picture: Otterton Primary School

Youngsters from Otterton Primary School were among those from six schools from across the Exmouth area to take part in a cyclo-cross event.

The village school entered three teams into the key stage two competitions, held at Bicton Arena, with its year three and four teams coming out third overall.

Competitors took on a 'difficult' course, which features uphill and downhill sections as well as tight bends.

Some pupils suffered punctures during the event but got straight back on their bikes to complete the course.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are very proud of all the competitors who did their absolute best.

"They worked hard as a team to get as good a place as they could, resulting in both of the year 3/4 teams being placed third overall in the competition, a great achievement for a school of 60 children. The children enjoyed the event."

