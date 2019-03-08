Pride as Otterton youngsters get their cycling skills on the right track

Pupils from Otterton Primary School take part in cyclocross event. Picture: Otterton Primary School Archant

Youngsters from Otterton Primary School were among those from six schools from across the Exmouth area to take part in a cyclo-cross event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The village school entered three teams into the key stage two competitions, held at Bicton Arena, with its year three and four teams coming out third overall.

Competitors took on a 'difficult' course, which features uphill and downhill sections as well as tight bends.

Some pupils suffered punctures during the event but got straight back on their bikes to complete the course.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are very proud of all the competitors who did their absolute best.

"They worked hard as a team to get as good a place as they could, resulting in both of the year 3/4 teams being placed third overall in the competition, a great achievement for a school of 60 children. The children enjoyed the event."