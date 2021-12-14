Residents of Otterton received an early Christmas gift when vouchers worth £20 were given to every household by the village’s community-run shop.

After a bumper two years’ trade, Otterton Community shop was in a position to give back to the village and this week its volunteers delivered vouchers to each of the parish’s 330 homes.

The vouchers may be redeemed in the shop or donated to the village charity, Otterton Relief in Need, that gives financial support to those less fortunate.

Community shop chairman Jeremy Wakeling said the support local people had given to the enterprise over the past two years and the commitment of the shop manager and a team of volunteers had helped make the giveaway possible. He hopes to repeat the gesture if the shop continues to thrive.

Mr Wakeling said: “It was always the ambition of those who originally set up the shop back in 2014 that it would be able to give something back to the village and support local charities. It is fantastic that we can now do this. The response we have had so far is amazing and I am delighted that we are able to bring a little extra Christmas cheer to the village.”

The shop is run by a part time manager and a team of 40 volunteers, boosted by extra helpers during lockdown who delivered newspapers and groceries to those isolating. The shop has traded continuously and, apart from Christmas day, is open seven days a week.