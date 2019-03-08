Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Village remembers the fallen with commemorative bench and tree

PUBLISHED: 11:34 29 July 2019

Pictured from left are councillors Sam Walker, John Fudge and Valerie Pride, Will Tottle from Ladram Bay, Councillor Tony Bennett and Council Chairman John Hiles. Picture: Emma Cooling

Pictured from left are councillors Sam Walker, John Fudge and Valerie Pride, Will Tottle from Ladram Bay, Councillor Tony Bennett and Council Chairman John Hiles. Picture: Emma Cooling

Archant

A sheltered corner in an idyllic spot in Otterton has provided the perfect place for a tree planted to remember those lost in World War One.

And in order to protect the young oak tree, a special circular bench has just been positioned around it, creating a seating area in the corner of the Stantyway recreation ground, at the top of the village.

The tree, donated by Perri Hale Nursery, in Honiton, was blessed at a special service in November which was attended by the surviving family of a World War One serviceman from Otterton.

The bench was paid for by Otterton Parish Council, and Ladram Bay holiday park held it in storage over the winter and provided the manpower for installing it in July.

Councillors Sam Walker, John Fudge, Valerie Pride, Tony Bennettt and chairman John Hiles officially unveiled the bench and tree along with Will Tottle from Ladram Bay.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

‘Inspirational’ Exmouth man recognised for work guiding vulnerable children

The Marpool RotaKids celbrate Mr Slater's Award at their meeting. Picture: Brian Drake

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

House prices in Devon have risen by around £44k, stats show

Housing. Picture: PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

‘Inspirational’ Exmouth man recognised for work guiding vulnerable children

The Marpool RotaKids celbrate Mr Slater's Award at their meeting. Picture: Brian Drake

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

House prices in Devon have risen by around £44k, stats show

Housing. Picture: PA Wire

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Victory Cup success for Madeira trio

The top three teams at the 2019 Budleigh Victory Cup: (Left to right) Phear Park, Honiton and winners, Madeira. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

‘Inspirational’ Exmouth man recognised for work guiding vulnerable children

The Marpool RotaKids celbrate Mr Slater's Award at their meeting. Picture: Brian Drake

Frank Delling - the tributes just keep on coming

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1431-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Exmouth Town ‘sparkle’ in the Southern Road sunshine as they see off Cornish visitors

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7489. Picture: Terry Ife

Lye and skipper Buzza see Maer men to superb success at Plymouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists