Village remembers the fallen with commemorative bench and tree

Pictured from left are councillors Sam Walker, John Fudge and Valerie Pride, Will Tottle from Ladram Bay, Councillor Tony Bennett and Council Chairman John Hiles. Picture: Emma Cooling Archant

A sheltered corner in an idyllic spot in Otterton has provided the perfect place for a tree planted to remember those lost in World War One.

And in order to protect the young oak tree, a special circular bench has just been positioned around it, creating a seating area in the corner of the Stantyway recreation ground, at the top of the village.

The tree, donated by Perri Hale Nursery, in Honiton, was blessed at a special service in November which was attended by the surviving family of a World War One serviceman from Otterton.

The bench was paid for by Otterton Parish Council, and Ladram Bay holiday park held it in storage over the winter and provided the manpower for installing it in July.

Councillors Sam Walker, John Fudge, Valerie Pride, Tony Bennettt and chairman John Hiles officially unveiled the bench and tree along with Will Tottle from Ladram Bay.