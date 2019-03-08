Otterton's new toddler group holds teddy bear picnic

Receiption youngsters from Otterton Primary School enjoying a teddy bear's picnic to launch the new toddler group. Picture: Raleigh Federation Archant

A newly set-up toddler group in Otterton took advantage of the sunshine to hold a teddy bear's picnic.

Youngsters from the group were joined by pupils from the reception class at Otterton Primary School for teddy bear-themed activities including paw prints, hat making and biscuit decoration.

The group was set up by new headteacher Peter Halford and will run sessions every Wednesday, during term time, from 9.30am until 11am.

The theme of the sessions will vary from week to week and will include Tiger's Tea Party, outdoor play, arts and crafts, story time and singing.

Mr Halford proposed the new group as a way to bring new families into the school and there wasn't an existing toddler group in the village or neighbouring East Budleigh.

Otterton Primary School is part of the Raleigh Federation in partnership with Drake's Primary School in East Budleigh.

