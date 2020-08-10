Advanced search

Mobile telephone mast plans for Otterton rejected

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 August 2020

Phone mast. Picture: Getty Images

A proposal to install an 18-metre tall mobile telephone mast in Otterton has been rejected.

Under delegated powers, East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) planning officers refused the application submitted by Telefonica Ltd – which owns O2 – in partnership with Vodafone.

The application was for an 18-metre tall mast, with three antennas and a 600mm transmission dish at the Stantyway Recreation Ground.

The plans were submitted to ‘maintain and improve’ the existing 4G network and for the provision of 5G.

However, planning officers at EDDC said the mast would be an ‘excessively prominent and alien feature’ in the landscape.

Planning officers also said there had not been enough information provided to allow for a full assessment of the mast’s impact.

The officer’s delegated report said: “The council is not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that the impact of the proposed installation has been minimised.”

