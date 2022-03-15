Otterton Spring Show returns with more than 200 entries

The Otterton Spring Show made a comeback on Saturday, March 12, after a two-year break because of Covid.

The community event is a chance for gardeners, whether beginners or more experienced, to show off the fruits and flowers of their efforts. There are classes especially for novices, and people who have never entered before are offered help with putting together their displays. There are also cookery and photography competitions.

This year more than 200 entries were displayed in the village hall, and many visitors came to admire the exhibits and socialise over tea and cakes.

Show secretary Iain Ure from the Otterton Garden Club said the Floral Decoration classes were ‘a spectacle’, with Ros Pusey winning all three categories. He said: “Many of these displays were beautifully put together by the residents of The Old Vicarage Retirement Home. The themes were ‘Essence of Japan’, ‘Here We Go Again’ using recycled material, and ‘Putting The Shot’.”

The Young Growers winner was eight-year-old Lara Campbell with her cut flowers. Lara had won the same prize in the 2019 show.

The photography categories, with the themes of ‘Early Morning’ and ‘The River Otter’, were both won by Geoff Porter.

The Best Exhibits in the Show were won by Rosemary Hatch for her teacake in Home Produce, and Sharon Young for the best cut bloom. Eric Paver was the clear overall champion with most points in the show.

The results in full: Short Cup for gaining the most points in the show - Eric Paver; Novice Cup for new entrants - Penny Kurowski; Dowell Cup for the most points in cut blooms - Eric Paver; Cut Blooms Cup - Sharon Young; Plant Cup for the most points in pot plants - Angela Marshall; Payne Shield for the most points in floral decorations - Ros Pusey; Nora Butler Salver for the most points in Home Produce - Rosemary Hatch; Home Produce Cup for the best exhibit in Home Produce - Rosemary Hatch; Young Growers Cup – Lara Campbell (aged 8).

The Autumn Show will be held on September 10 with classes in Cut Blooms, Pot Plants, Floral Decoration, Fruit, Vegetables, Home Made Produce, and Photography. for more information, visit the Otter Garden Club's website.