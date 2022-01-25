News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Otterton shop raffle raises funds for Devon Air Ambulance

Adam Manning

Published: 11:38 AM January 25, 2022
Updated: 12:02 PM January 25, 2022
Shop chairman Jeremy Wakeling,  Simon Jupp MP,  Toby Russell, Devon Air Ambulance, Nikki Butt, shop manager

From the left: Jeremy Wakeling, chairman of the Otterton Community Shop, Simon Jupp MP, Toby Russell from Air Ambulance and Nikki Butt the shop manager presenting the cheque. - Credit: Peter Bowler

A raffle of local produce organised by Otterton Community Shop raised more than £150 for Devon Air Ambulance. 

Throughout December, residents were able to buy tickets for the chance to win a hamper of local produce donated by suppliers. 

It included apple juice and cider from Four Elms Fruit Farm, mature cheddar with cranberries donated by Isca Foods, mince pies from Crusty Cob and Christmas cake donated by Launchpad Budleigh Salterton. 

The raffle was drawn on December 22 and a cheque for £167 was presented to Toby Russell from the Devon Air Ambulance Trust earlier this month. 

The East Devon MP Simon Jupp attended the presentation and was shown around the shop by manager Nikki Butt, who pointed out the range of jams and takeaway meals made by adult disabled people in Budleigh Salterton.  

Mr Jupp also helped behind the shop counter, giving customers a surprise when they found themselves being served by their local MP. 

Otterton News

