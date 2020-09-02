New calendar launched by Otterton Community Shop

Angela Marshall receiving her copy of the calendar and £25.00 from Geoff Porter. Nikki Butt the shop manager looks on. Picture: Jeremy Wakeling Archant

A 2021 calendar featuring countryside and wildlife photos has been launched by Otterton Community Shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All the photos were submitted by residents and from the 12 selected, the cover features St Michael’s Church, taken by Angela Marshall.

She won £25 for having her photograph featured on the front of the calendar.

Geoff Porter, who organised the competition, said: “We had a great response from the village and some wonderful photos were entered that remind us what a beautiful part of the country we live in.

“This is the first such enterprise undertaken by the shop and we are confident the calendars will soon be selling like hot cakes.”

Otterton Community Shop is a community benefit enterprise run on a not-for-profit basis by volunteers and a part time shop manager.

Visit ottertoncommunityshop.co.uk for more information on the shop, which is open daily.