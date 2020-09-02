Advanced search

New calendar launched by Otterton Community Shop

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

Angela Marshall receiving her copy of the calendar and £25.00 from Geoff Porter. Nikki Butt the shop manager looks on. Picture: Jeremy Wakeling

Angela Marshall receiving her copy of the calendar and £25.00 from Geoff Porter. Nikki Butt the shop manager looks on. Picture: Jeremy Wakeling

Archant

A 2021 calendar featuring countryside and wildlife photos has been launched by Otterton Community Shop.

All the photos were submitted by residents and from the 12 selected, the cover features St Michael’s Church, taken by Angela Marshall.

She won £25 for having her photograph featured on the front of the calendar.

Geoff Porter, who organised the competition, said: “We had a great response from the village and some wonderful photos were entered that remind us what a beautiful part of the country we live in.

“This is the first such enterprise undertaken by the shop and we are confident the calendars will soon be selling like hot cakes.”

Otterton Community Shop is a community benefit enterprise run on a not-for-profit basis by volunteers and a part time shop manager.

Visit ottertoncommunityshop.co.uk for more information on the shop, which is open daily.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Death of teenager found on Exmouth beach is not suspicious say police

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Exmouth footbridge set to be replaced – 10 months after irreparable damage from tree fall

The footbridge between Springfield Road and Burnside. Picture: East Devon District Council

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Exe Estuary swimmer rescued by harbour patrol team

Graham Manchester (left) Grahame Forshaw (centre) and Nick Stone (right). Picture: Exeter City Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Death of teenager found on Exmouth beach is not suspicious say police

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Exmouth footbridge set to be replaced – 10 months after irreparable damage from tree fall

The footbridge between Springfield Road and Burnside. Picture: East Devon District Council

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Exe Estuary swimmer rescued by harbour patrol team

Graham Manchester (left) Grahame Forshaw (centre) and Nick Stone (right). Picture: Exeter City Council

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearcey and Jones net in Town thirds pre-season defeat to Sidmouth Town

Football on pitch

2021 Grizzly become another victim of the Coronavirus pandemic

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Haimes drives to victory at Torbay Motor Club’s Wiscombe Hill climb

Honiton driver Duncan Beer in action in his Ford Fiesta at Wiscombe Park. Picture WISCOMBE PARK PRESS OFFICE

Town chairman nets four wicket haul in Exmouth 2nd XI defeat

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

New calendar launched by Otterton Community Shop

Angela Marshall receiving her copy of the calendar and £25.00 from Geoff Porter. Nikki Butt the shop manager looks on. Picture: Jeremy Wakeling