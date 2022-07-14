Village school’s new foundation unit has gone from ‘strength to strength’

Otterton Primary School is celebrating the end of the first academic year since it established a pre-school.

The Foundation stage unit (FSU) was launched in September 2021, taking children from the term after their third birthday.

The unit, known as ‘hedgehogs’ has gone from ‘strength to strength’ and the school is looking forward to welcoming new youngsters in September.

A spokesman for the school said: “We believe that every child is an individual and that we are a place where every child can achieve their full potential.

“We are very proud of our school and pride ourselves especially on getting to know all our families.

“We believe in child centred learning, where we place the children's interests at the forefront of their day-to-day learning experiences.

“Every child is different and we not only recognise but embrace this and having small classes means that we can spend time with the children, getting to know them.”

Children who attend the foundation stage unit are given the opportunity to experience a range of activities including music making, food tasting, painting, drawing, reading and role play.

They also spend time at the school allotment and take part in bug hunting, planting and exploring with a fully-trained Forest School leader.

The school spokesman added: “Since September it has been wonderful watching the children in our FSU grow and find their feet, becoming an integral part of our school family.

“Now, lots of them are going to be starting their school journey, some with us and others further afield but we would like to wish them well, wherever that journey takes them and we can’t wait to hear all about their adventures.”