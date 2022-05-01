Kind Otterton residents support needy neighbours
- Credit: Peter Bowler
Generous Otterton residents have donated more than £1,800 to help people in the parish who need financial support.
At Christmas the Otterton Community Shop presented vouchers worth £20 to every household in the village to spend in the store. But many residents chose to donate the value of their vouchers to the village charity Otterton Relief in Need (ORIN), via the shop.
The shop’s chairman Jeremy Wakeling said: "The original aspiration of those who set up the Otterton Community Shop was that it might one day make a surplus large enough to allow money to be paid back into the village.
“The success of the shop over the past two years made this possible and the response from the village has been fantastic.
“I am hopeful that we may be able to repeat the Voucher Scheme again later this year and fully expect equal generosity from the village, enabling us to continue supporting ORIN, which is doing such valuable and largely unseen work within the village.”
Applications for financial help from the charity will be treated in complete confidence and can be made by emailing orin.charity@gmail.com