Kind Otterton residents support needy neighbours

Generous Otterton residents have donated more than £1,800 to help people in the parish who need financial support.

At Christmas the Otterton Community Shop presented vouchers worth £20 to every household in the village to spend in the store. But many residents chose to donate the value of their vouchers to the village charity Otterton Relief in Need (ORIN), via the shop.

The Rev Martin Jacques and Jeremy Wakeling, chairman of Ottery Community Shop - Credit: Peter Bowler

The shop’s chairman Jeremy Wakeling said: "The original aspiration of those who set up the Otterton Community Shop was that it might one day make a surplus large enough to allow money to be paid back into the village.

“The success of the shop over the past two years made this possible and the response from the village has been fantastic.

“I am hopeful that we may be able to repeat the Voucher Scheme again later this year and fully expect equal generosity from the village, enabling us to continue supporting ORIN, which is doing such valuable and largely unseen work within the village.”

The Reverend Martin Jacques, chairman of Otterton Relief in Need, with the charity donation cheque - Credit: Peter Bowler

Applications for financial help from the charity will be treated in complete confidence and can be made by emailing orin.charity@gmail.com

The Rev Martin Jacques with the cheque for £1,831 for Otterton Relief in Need - Credit: Peter Bowler



