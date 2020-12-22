Interactive screens make lessons more engaging at Otterton Primary School
- Credit: Otterton Primary School
Christmas came early for the children and staff at Otterton Primary School when they had new interactive screens installed in each of their three classrooms.
The new screens enable the teachers to bring the curriculum to life in a fun and engaging way.
Bigger, brighter and bolder, the screens are easier for the children to see and they can be written on by touch or pen making interaction quicker and easier than ever before.
The children have already put the boards to good use and have been using them in lessons, they love how easy they are to use!
Pupil Elena said: “It’s really fun, we can play all sorts of games to help our learning on it.”
The teachers are also very impressed with the new additions to their classrooms, they say the new boards make teaching lessons ‘much more effective and the interactive element is ‘really engaging’ and makes lessons ‘really fun’.
