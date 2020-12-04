Advanced search

Otterton children to experience the great outdoors with forest school sessions

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 December 2020

Children at Otterton Primary School now have the opportunity to learn using a woodland environment.

Teaching assistant Kate Howarth has recently competed her forest school leader qualification.

This means children at the school can now take part in sessions in an outdoors environment.

The children will cover many aspects of the curriculum whilst at the Forest School sessions, they will undertake practical activities such as den building, campfires and whittling sticks as well as mindful activities including reflection time and learning about the environment around them.

Otterton Primary School is also in the process of developing its own, on site forest school area which will bring this extended curriculum even closer to the children.

A spokesman for the school said: “Being fortunate enough to be based in close proximity to Woodbury Common and the River Otter and to have a school allotment at their disposal the children now have the opportunity to experience this practical way of learning during their time in school.”

