Otterton's star bakers raise vital funds for cancer charity

Otterton Primary School's star bakers with judge governor Clare James. Picture: Otterton Primary School Archant

Otterton's very own 'bake off' has raised vital funds for a national cancer charity.

Youngsters from the village primary school took part in a cooking contest, modelled on a reality television show, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Like their adult counterparts on the Great British Bake Off, the pupils made a variety of baked treats which were judged by school governor Clare James.

The Great Otterton Bake Off raised £90 for Macmillan.

A spokesman for the school, which is part of the Raleigh Federation with Drake's Primary School in East Budleigh, said: "The standard of entries was amazing and everyone got into the spirit of the event raising over £90.

"Thank you and well done to everyone that entered, especially our Star Bakers.

"Thanks also to one of our Governors, Clare James who had the difficult task of judging."