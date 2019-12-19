Advanced search

Otterton 4G mast refused by district council planners

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 December 2019

Archant

A planning application to install a 17-metre high phone mast in Otterton has been refused.

Telefonica UK Ltd, which owns O2, was seeking to install a monopole supporting three antennae and one microwave dish in Stantyway Recreation Ground.

The plan also included two cabinets on the concrete base and ancillary equipment.

According to the telecommunications company, the mast is required to provide improved network coverage, including the provision of superfast 4G and new 5G connectivity.

The application was refused by East Devon District Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The officer's report said it would be a 'highly visible skyline feature' and the level of detail given in the application was 'insufficient to allow a full assessment of the potential impacts'.

The report added: "The council is not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that the impact of the proposed installation has been minimised."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Angry wife sets fire to house with husband inside

Damage done by a fire at a property in Topsham. Picture: Topsham Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Angry wife sets fire to house with husband inside

Damage done by a fire at a property in Topsham. Picture: Topsham Fire Station

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town ‘fork gang’ cannot prevent another postponement

Exmouth Town's 'fork gang' trying to get the Southern Road surface 'fit for play' ahead of the December 21 game against Parkway that ultimatley fell to the weather. Picture ETFC

Otterton 4G mast refused by district council planners

Review: One Man, Two Guvnors, by Exmouth Community College

Joe Mellor as Francis Henshall. Picture: Jez Turner

Deli delight as hamper donated to sea cadets raffle

Stuart Gibbs, of Deli on The Strand, presenting a hamper to the Exmouth Sea Cadets. Picture: Dave Somerton-Rees

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists