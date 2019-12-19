Otterton 4G mast refused by district council planners

Archant

A planning application to install a 17-metre high phone mast in Otterton has been refused.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Telefonica UK Ltd, which owns O2, was seeking to install a monopole supporting three antennae and one microwave dish in Stantyway Recreation Ground.

The plan also included two cabinets on the concrete base and ancillary equipment.

According to the telecommunications company, the mast is required to provide improved network coverage, including the provision of superfast 4G and new 5G connectivity.

The application was refused by East Devon District Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The officer's report said it would be a 'highly visible skyline feature' and the level of detail given in the application was 'insufficient to allow a full assessment of the potential impacts'.

The report added: "The council is not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that the impact of the proposed installation has been minimised."