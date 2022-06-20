News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Otterton Open Gardens includes free mini steam train ride

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:00 PM June 20, 2022
Miniature steam train at Otterton

Miniature steam train at Otterton - Credit: Contributed

Green-fingered Otterton residents will be opening their gardens to the public on Sunday, June 26 to raise funds for St Michael’s Church. 

Otterton Open Gardens

One of the gardens in Otterton that will be open to the public - Credit: Contributed

There will be the chance to explore nine private gardens, including Barton House which overlooks the valley with its grounds sweeping down to the banks of the River Otter; Uphayes, with its extensive views over the village; and The Old Station, which still has the track of the Otterton and East Budleigh Light Railway in its grounds. 

The miniature steam train at Otterton

The miniature steam train at Otterton - Credit: Contributed

The £5 price of admission to all nine gardens also includes a ride  on a miniature steam train along the old railway track. 

The miniature steam train

The miniature steam train - Credit: Contributed

The gardens will be open from 11am until 5pm, and refreshments will be available in the village hall until 4.30pm. 

Tickets will be available on the day from the village green or at the event’s free car park on Bell Street – cash only. 

