Blueprint document for Otterton's future set to be scrutinised

exe Cottages at Otterton Archant

A plan to support the future development of Otterton as a thriving community has been published.

The Otterton Neighbourhood Plan aims to ensure that the village continues to be an outstanding place to live, work and visit.

Reducing the volume and speed of traffic through the village and reducing heavy goods vehicles is listed as a priority in the plan.

It calls for the village to be provided with a car park for visitors as shortage of parking in the village centre is also affecting businesses, the Community Shop, and the Village Hall.

East Devon District Council's cabinet unanimously noted the formal submission of the Otterton Neighbourhood Plan and congratulated the producers of the plan on their dedicated hard work and commitment in producing the document.

The Neighbourhood Plan will now go forward to the formal examination stage and if an inspector gives it the green light, be subject to a referendum.