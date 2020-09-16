Otterton residents to vote on neighbourhood plan – but not until 2021

exe Cottages at Otterton Archant

Residents in Otterton will have their say on a planning guidance document which will have a part to play in how the village looks in the future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A referendum will be held next year for the residents and businesses of Otterton so that they can have their say on the parish’s neighbourhood plan.

East Devon District Council has approved the Otterton plan as a robust and positive document and has recommended it to go forward for a referendum.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the referendum asking the parish to adopt the plan cannot be held until next year.

The leader of the Otterton Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, Ian Birch, said: “The plan will help protect the village against inappropriate development, whilst encouraging activity which supports and enhances the wonderful natural environment of the area.

“We look forward to the referendum taking place in due course – although it’s disappointing that this may not be until next year, depending on the course of recovery from the current pandemic.”