Advanced search

Digital Decoded

A millennium of milling set to end? Folic acid proposals threat to Otterton Mill

PUBLISHED: 10:18 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 24 July 2019

Otterton Mill.

Otterton Mill.

Archant

A millennium of milling in Otterton could grind to a halt if government plans get the green light.

Chris Wright, who runs Otterton Mill, has warned it is not 'financially or commercially' viable to make changes to the Grade II listed building to include folic acid in its flour production.

The government is consulting on proposals to make it mandatory for folic acid to be added to flour in a bid to reduce birth imperfections of the brain or spinal cord, also known as neural tube defects (NTDs).

Mr Wright is backing a petition launched by the Traditional Cornmillers Guild calling for smaller mills like the one in Otterton to be exempt.

The petition, addressed to MP Seema Kennedy, the parliamentary under-secretary for health and social care, has been signed by more than 1,700 people.

Mr Wright said there has been traditional milling in the village for more than 1,000 years and it is one of the oldest businesses in the world.

He said: "We just feel it's going to cause problems - it could stop us from producing our flour.

"From our point of view, it is important that we can continue that tradition of milling.

"I am not sure it is commercially or financially viable to make the changes needed - that's the problem.

"The working hasn't changed at Otterton Mill in 100 years so changing something of historical value would be very difficult.

"It's a Grade II listed building - we cannot just start knocking walls down and putting in modern equipment."

Mr Wright, who is also a recently-elected district councillor, said the government's solution to the problem of NTDs is a 'catch all' answer.

He wants to see smaller mills like Otterton, which produces around 25 tonnes of flour a year, given exemption.

Mr Wright said: "We can see why people are talking about folic acid but you have got to look at it on a case by case basis."

To take part in the government's consultation, which ends on September 9, this year, can click here

Anyone who wants to sign the Traditional Cornmiller's Guild petition can go click here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler’s Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

East Devon well placed to retain Exe League title

Golf club and ball

Nine-man Topsham St James 2nds beaten at Exwick

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Musakanda magic takes Budleigh into an A Division promotion berth

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists