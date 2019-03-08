Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Otterton Mill scoops Taste of the West gold

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 September 2019

Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9236. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9236. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A food and arts hub in Otterton has scooped gold in a prestigious regional awards.

Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9235. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9235. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Mill won in the café/tearoom category of the Taste of the West awards and ranked in the top eight gold winners throughout the South West.

The 1000-year-old mill will go through to the final, when the best café in the whole of the South West will be decided.

Chris Wright, who has run Otterton Mill with his wife Carol for four years, said: "We are absolutely delighted to win gold again this year.

"We've won gold in each of the four years since we've been here.

"For us this year to be also through to the final for South West Café of the Year is wonderful news."

A recent £500,000 investment in the mill's facilities means that the business is running 'better than ever'.

Mr Wright said: "We have added a larger, improved farm shop, smart new toilets and we have resurfaced the car park."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

DJ duo’s joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

DJ duo’s joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brind nets hat-trick as Exmouth United UI14s see off Honiton Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe make flying start to new league term with eight try away triumph

Action from the Withcycombe win at Buckfastleigh. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Otterton Mill scoops Taste of the West gold

Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9236. Picture: Terry Ife

Damson ice cream – a great way to add colour to your dessert

Damson ice cream

Rickard and High net doubles as Exmouth Town win FA Vase tie at Cadbury Heath

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists