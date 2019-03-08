Otterton Mill scoops Taste of the West gold

A food and arts hub in Otterton has scooped gold in a prestigious regional awards.

Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9235. Picture: Terry Ife Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9235. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Mill won in the café/tearoom category of the Taste of the West awards and ranked in the top eight gold winners throughout the South West.

The 1000-year-old mill will go through to the final, when the best café in the whole of the South West will be decided.

Chris Wright, who has run Otterton Mill with his wife Carol for four years, said: "We are absolutely delighted to win gold again this year.

"We've won gold in each of the four years since we've been here.

"For us this year to be also through to the final for South West Café of the Year is wonderful news."

A recent £500,000 investment in the mill's facilities means that the business is running 'better than ever'.

Mr Wright said: "We have added a larger, improved farm shop, smart new toilets and we have resurfaced the car park."