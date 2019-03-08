Brexit is happening - according to man exiting his 80s on March 29

Bruce Simpson, who is celebrating his own 'Brexit' on March 29. Picture: Dan Wilkins Archant

Otterton pensioner Bruce Simpson says his Brexit is ‘Bruce exiting his 80s’ on Friday, March 29.

The UK might not be leaving the EU on Friday, March 29, but there will be a different kind of Brexit happening.

Bruce Simpson, who ran Tidwell House, Budleigh Salterton, for nearly 30 years, has dubbed his birthday as the ‘alternative Brexit’.

The pensioner, who turns 90 on March 29, said: “Bruce is exiting his 80s.”

Bruce will be marking the occasion - which is going ahead regardless of any last minute delay agreements – with two parties held at his Otterton home.

On the Saturday, he will be surrounded by members of his family. Then on Sunday, the retired sales representative will be joined by his fellow ‘Kings Men’ – a group of 12 Otterton residents who regularly meet up socially at the Kings Arms.

Bruce, who has been retired since he left Tidwell House in 1989, said the key to a long life is to ‘ignore time because it doesn’t really matter’.