Otterton Spring Show

PUBLISHED: 15:40 12 March 2019

Daffs on parade at the Otterton Garden Club's Spring Show held in the village hall on Saturday. Ref exb 0410-12-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Residents encouraged to enter a number of creative classes

Colourful blossoms and blooms will be on display at the annual Otterton Spring Show, which this year takes place on Saturday, March 16.

The community event is a chance for gardeners, whether beginners or more experienced, to show off the fruits and flowers of their efforts. There are classes epecially for novices, and people who have never entered before are encouraged to do so; they will be offered help in displaying their displays.

The ‘garden’ classes include cut blooms, pot plants and floral decoration.

There are also many classes for other forms of creativity, including home-made produce, and photography with the theme of Spring. Children can enter the competition for making a totem pole, cupcake baking or painting Sir Walter Raleigh.

The last day to submit entries is Thursday, March 14, and the Show opens to the public at 2pm at the Village Hall. Full details can be found at www.ottertongardenclub.co.uk.

