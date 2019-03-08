Advanced search

Hundreds of Rudolph look-a-likes gearing up for annual Christmas run

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 November 2019

The 2018 Reindeer Run in Otterton. Ref exe 49 18TI 5999. Picture: Terry Ife

The 2018 Reindeer Run in Otterton. Ref exe 49 18TI 5999. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Dust off your antlers - it is nearly time for Otterton's festive reindeer run.

Dust off your antlers - it is nearly time for Otterton's festive reindeer run.

The annual fundraiser consists of a 3km fun run and a 10km multi-terrain dash through the Otter Valley on Saturday, December 7.

Both runs start at 10am at St Michael's Church, Otterton.

The event, which usually attracts around 350 runners, many in fancy dress, raises money for Otterton Primary School and is supported by several local businesses.

Last year the popular run adopted a new course for its 10k route, taking in a stretch of the coastline.

The new route was well received and raised around £3,000 for school funds, it is hoped this year's run will be just as successful.

Registration for the event is available on the day in the church.

It opens at 8.30am closing at 9.30am.

For more information find the event on Facebook or visit the Active website to book your place.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Therapy company looking to put some ‘sol’ into former chapel of rest

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Therapy company looking to put some ‘sol’ into former chapel of rest

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Police Social Club A top the Exmouth Snooker League

snooker

Knitters’ Christmas boxes spread the festive joy across the miles

Exmouth knit and chat Christmas box. Picture: Howard Witts

Hundreds of Rudolph look-a-likes gearing up for annual Christmas run

The 2018 Reindeer Run in Otterton. Ref exe 49 18TI 5999. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town senior teams suffer second successive Saturday washout.

The Southern Rpad pitch which meant that Exmouth Town's Toolsttation Western League Premier Division meeting with Cribbs was postponed. Picture MARTIN COOK

An awareness event marks first step towards Exmouth’s deaf-friendly status

Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists