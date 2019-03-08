Hundreds of Rudolph look-a-likes gearing up for annual Christmas run

The 2018 Reindeer Run in Otterton. Ref exe 49 18TI 5999. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dust off your antlers - it is nearly time for Otterton's festive reindeer run.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dust off your antlers - it is nearly time for Otterton's festive reindeer run.

The annual fundraiser consists of a 3km fun run and a 10km multi-terrain dash through the Otter Valley on Saturday, December 7.

Both runs start at 10am at St Michael's Church, Otterton.

The event, which usually attracts around 350 runners, many in fancy dress, raises money for Otterton Primary School and is supported by several local businesses.

Last year the popular run adopted a new course for its 10k route, taking in a stretch of the coastline.

The new route was well received and raised around £3,000 for school funds, it is hoped this year's run will be just as successful.

Registration for the event is available on the day in the church.

It opens at 8.30am closing at 9.30am.

For more information find the event on Facebook or visit the Active website to book your place.