Otterton Flower Show back this month

Daff ]s on display at the Otterton Garden Club show in Spring. - Credit: Archant

The Otterton Village Autumn Show is being held at the village hall this September.

The event is being held on September 10 between 2pm and 4.30pm. There are classes for cut blooms, pot plants, floral decorations, fruit, vegetables and photography. Exhibits to be staged by 10.30am, there is no charge to exhibit and the show is open to non-members of the Otterton Garden Club.

Entries to exhibit at the show close on Thursday, September 8.

A spokesman for the Otterton Village Autumn show said: “Everybody is welcome to enter with classes to suit all. Entry forms are on the website and are also available in the village at Hair@57, the Village shop or the Kings Arms. There is no charge to enter classes.

"Admission to the show is 50p and refreshment are available with delicious cakes.”

For more information or to book tickets to the event, visit their website http://www.ottertongardenclub.co.uk.