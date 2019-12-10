Advanced search

Otterton Community Shop marks five years of trade

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 December 2019

Volunteers at Otterton Community Shop. Picture: Otterton Community Shop

Archant

A volunteer-run community shop marked its fifth birthday by getting into the festive spirit.

Customers at Otterton Community Shop were given free hot drinks and mince pies and enjoyed a mini scavenger hunt.

The event, which marks five years since the community shop opened its doors for the first time, also saw the launch of a Christmas raffle to raise money for Budleigh and District Hospiscare.

The shop opened in a room formerly used for snooker in November 2014, after a three-year fundraising campaign.

The initiative benefited from funding from the district council both through an interest-free loan and a grant from the authority's community buildings fund.

Among the goods for sale in the shop are dairy items, fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, frozen food, beer, wine and spirits, daily fresh bread, and sandwiches to order.

A spokesman for the shop said: "Prices are extremely competitive with big supermarkets and we pride ourselves on sticking lots of local products in store, helping small and family-run businesses."

