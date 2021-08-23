News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Photographs flood in for village calendar competition

Marc Astley

Published: 4:00 PM August 23, 2021   
Otterton calendar cover competition winner Roy Morrish and his daughter Sarah

Otterton calendar cover competition winner Roy Morrish and his daughter Sarah - Credit: Peter Bowler

More than 146 entries were submitted to this year’s Otterton Community Shop calendar competition.

Twelve photographs were selected for inclusion with a view over Ladram Bay taken by Roy Morrish being selected as the cover image.

Roy scooped a £25 cash prize for his efforts.

“This is a small, but friendly,  village and the shop is incredibly successful. Testament to that is the amazing number of entries we received,” said Nikki Butt 

Some of the other pictures to make the grade were a field being ploughed in the autumn, a thatched house in the snow and a view of St Michael’s Church, Otterton.

Otterton Community Shop is a convenience store offering a wide range of food and household goods run by a manager and local volunteers.

It is a Community Benefit Enterprise run operated on a 'not-for-profit' basis to achieve sufficient surplus to ensure the sustainability of the business and, when possible, financially support other local community projects.

It is run by a management committee with the aid of a dedicated team of volunteers and a part-time salaried manager responsible for the day-to-day trading activities.

The shop supports local producers and the rural economy by providing an outlet for fresh and processed produce. 

Opening times are 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday; 8am to 3pm on Saturdays and 8.30am to 1pm on Sundays.

