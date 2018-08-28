Advanced search

New church doors mark culmination of community-led work

PUBLISHED: 11:26 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 08 January 2019

New sets of glass doors were dedicated at St Michael's Church, Otterton. Picture: Emma Cooling

Two new sets of intricately engraved glass doors greeted church-goers at St Michael’s Church Otterton over the festive season, marking the culmination of years of work.

The Bishop of Exeter, Robert Atwell, recently dedicated the doors, praising the parish for its work in the re-ordering of the church which had been put on English Heritage’s Buildings at Risk register.

He described the doors as ‘the final piece in the puzzle’ for the SPACE project (St Michael’s Parish and Community Endeavour) which was launched in 2014 and last year secured Heritage Lottery Funding to finance vital roof repairs and secure the building’s future.

Winchester based glass engraver Tracey Sheppard was commissioned to create the doors and produced different designs for each pair to reflect the specific setting of the north and south entrances.

The north door, the main entrance, bears the uplifting message ‘Let the Heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad’.

