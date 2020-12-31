Published: 12:00 PM December 31, 2020

Residents at the Old Vicarage Care Home enjoyed gifts and cards from children at Otterton Primary School - Credit: Old Vicarage Care Home

Residents of The Old Vicarage residential care home in Otterton have been busy making up festive gift bags for the children of Otterton Primary School which were sent by ‘Elf carer’ delivery to the school

Meanwhile, children were making Christmas cards for each resident as well as recording their nativity to bring festive cheer to the residents in the absence of being able to perform their usual Christmas Concert at the home.

This year has been a real challenge for everyone and staff have had to ‘think outside the box’ to be able to safely continue that close relationship that brings benefit to both the older generation and children alike.

Sue Hardwick, The Old Vicarage Home Manager, said “Our residents were overjoyed to receive their cards from the children, while watching the school performance on the big screen together. The exchange of gifts and cards is such a lovely way to keep our close connection with the School.".