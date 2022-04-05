'What a load of rubbish' - litter pickers remove bagfuls of waste from Otter Estuary

A Christmas tree, a shuttlecock and a cut-off wellington boot containing a live crab were among the items removed from the Otter Estuary during a litter pick on Saturday, April 2.

More than 30 volunteers took part in the Otter Valley Association’s spring clean-up, including members of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club. The event was also supported by Clinton Devon Estates.

Keep Britain Tidy provided litter pickers, and and East Devon District Council organised parking vouchers and disposed of the waste.

A large amount of litter was collected, including fishing rope and netting washed in from the sea, many drink cans and plastic bottles, several dozen balls and various items of footwear. A pink plastic inflatable, a vehicle wheel and two tyres were removed.

Next spring the association plan to hold another litter pick on the estuary to the south of White Bridge. By that time the Lower Otter Restoration Project should have been completed and the association are concerned about how litter deposited on the enlarged area of mud flats will be retrieved.

