Exeter Chiefs dig deep to help save Ash Dieback trees

Pictured left to right: Tony Rowe OBE, Chairman and Chief Executive of The Exeter Chiefs; Jon Freeman, Advisor ‘Saving Devon’s Treescapes’; Patrick McCaig, Managing Director – Otter Brewery; England international Henry Slade and the Chiefs’ Club Captain, Jack Yeandle. - Credit: Otter Brewery

Exeter Chiefs players united to support the Otter Brewery Pints Mean Trees campaign.

Last Thursday (March 24), England international Henry Slade and club captain, Jack Yeandle, met Otter Brewer managing director Patrick McCaig and Tony Rowe OBE, to plant the first of 50 trees at the Chiefs’ home ground of Sandy Park.

For every barrel of beer, ale or lager sold in 2022, Otter Brewery will plant a tree.

So far, more than 2,000 trees have been planted at sites across Devon.

Henry Slade and Jack Yeandle planting the trees. - Credit: Otter Brewery

‘Pints Mean Trees’ will support the ‘Saving Devon’s Treescape’ project led by Devon Wildlife Trust. Created to lead the fight against Ash Dieback, The aim of the project is to plant and nurture 250,000 trees, in areas outside of woodlands, across Devon.

Any pubs, bars, sports clubs or venues looking to get involved contact trees@otterbrewery.com.

For more information on this project go to the Devon Wildlife Trust website Pints Mean Trees.