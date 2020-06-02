Advanced search

Socially distanced photo opportunity as ‘opt in’ organ donor law comes into force

PUBLISHED: 17:08 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 02 June 2020

Steve Gazzard and his 'merry band; of helpers following social distancing guidlines during a photo call. Picture: Steve Gazzard

Exmouth charity champion Steve Gazzard and his ‘merry band’ of helpers celebrated a landmark law change with a photo call

An Exmouth organ donor campaigner came together with his ‘merry band’ of helpers to mark the changing of a law he has been fighting for since 2012.

Steve Gazzard and some of his supporters gathered outside the Bicton Inn to pose for a socially distanced photograph to celebrate the organ donor law being changed.

From now on, any adult is considered to be on the organ donor register unless they ‘opt out’. Previously, you had to ‘opt in’ to be a donor.

Mr Gazzard’s daughter Sarah Wright died in 2012 while waiting for a double lung transplant.

He said: “When we started in 2012, we never thought we would make this difference to the law.

“It will make a difference to people who are waiting for a transplant.”

Mr Gazzard’s regular organ donor sign-ups were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic which also forced the cancellation of the annual Transplant Awareness Day in The Strand.

He told the Journal he remains hopeful of rearranging it for later in the year.

