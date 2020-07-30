Exmouth set to benefit from Openreach full fibre broadband

Exmouth set for Openreach broadband upgrade. Picture: Openreach Archant

Exmouth is one of 33 towns, cities and villages in the South West to be upgraded to full fibre broadband, Openreach has announced.

Work is expected to get under way in many of the announced locations within the next 12 to 18 months, although some places may have to wait until 2024.

The new South West locations are part of a wider announcement to make the new technology available to a further 3.2 million premises in the UK.

Connie Dixon, Openreach’s partnership director for the South West, said: “We’ve already upgraded tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the South West to full fibre.

“As well as keeping the existing network running throughout the Covid-19 crisis, our engineers have, safely and with social distancing in place, continued building the new infrastructure to make sure that as lockdown restrictions ease, our network is there to support families, businesses and the economic recovery.”