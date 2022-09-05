New retirement flats to open next week

A newly-built retirement apartments in Topsham are celebrating their grand opening on Thursday, (September 16),

The Sparkling Opening, which will take place at Pym Court development just off Topsham Road on Bewick Avenue from 11am until 4pm.

Attendees are required to book an appointment

Verity McKay, divisional marketing manager at McCarthy Stone said: “We are really excited about our latest development, Pym Court. We have already received a lot of interest from local retirees, so the event is set to be a great success.

“Guests who attend the event on Friday 16th September will also be able to look around the stunning show suite, which perfectly highlights the modern designs and luxurious surroundings that our homeowners will enjoy, as well as the stylish communal lounge, which is ideal for socialising with friends and neighbours.

"We look forward to demonstrating the enviable independent lifestyle on offer here.

"The sparkling opening, which will take place at the development on Bewick Avenue from 11am until 4pm, will present an opportunity for local people to take a closer look at the professionally styled show suites, the show apartments available and the communal lounge on offer for an exclusive VIP preview.

"Guests will be able to enjoy a glass of fizz and find out more about how a high quality, low maintenance apartment in a first-class location could help them make the most of their retirement, and the experienced sales team will be on hand to answer any questions."

Attendees are required to book an appointment in advance by calling 0800 153 3076 for more information visit the McCarthy Stone website here - Retirement homes in Topsham, Exeter, Devon | Pym Court - McCarthy Stone (mccarthyandstone.co.uk)