Popworld nightclub opening pushed back three weeks

PUBLISHED: 13:06 07 August 2019

Fever and Boutique Exmouth which is set to become Popworld from September. Picture: Google

Fever and Boutique Exmouth which is set to become Popworld from September. Picture: Google

The opening of Exmouth's newest night time hotspot has been pushed back three weeks.

Revellers had been expected to get their first look at the town's Popworld venue on Friday, August 16, but will now have to wait until Friday, September 6.

Work is ongoing to convert the former Fever and Boutique, in The Parade, into the self-titled 'cheese with style' nightclub.

According to its website, Popworld Exmouth will be open from 10pm until 3am from Wednesday to Saturday.

