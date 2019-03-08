Advanced search

Strummers donation to Open Door Haven

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 April 2019

Harlequin Strummers donated £500 to the Open Door Haven project. Picture: David Buller

Harlequin Strummers donated £500 to the Open Door Haven project. Picture: David Buller

Harlequin Strummers have donated £500 to the Open Door Haven which supports young people and their emotional wellbeing

Vital funds have been donated to a charity which gives youngsters a ‘safe space’ to talk about their emotions.

The Harlequin Strummers have donated £500 to the Open Door Haven project which gives youngsters a safe space to talk, learn coping strategies and boost their self confidence.

The strummers is an Exmouth-based ukulele band who collect funds for charities while playing at social events, residential care homes, fetes and private functions.

Jenna Burnett, of Open Door Haven, said: “Donations like this mean the world to us.

“As a charity we rely solely on the donations and grants of others and our work could not happen without the community’s generosity.”

Open Door Haven offers groups for children aged between eight and 17 and also for young carers aged eight to 11.

It also offers parent support to equip parents to support their child’s emotional wellbeing.

