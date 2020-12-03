Open Door Centre hamper appeal returns to bring hope and relief to struggling families

More than 100 hampers were given out for Christmas in 2019. Picture: Tim Chappell Archant

Following the success of last year’s appeal, Exmouth’s Open Door Centre is again asking people to put together hampers for those in need this Christmas.

Last year the reverse advent calendar appeal saw more than 100 hampers given out to local people who may not be able to afford it food otherwise.

The Open Door Centre is bringing back the appeal, asking people to fill boxes with a different type of item for every day of advent.

Up to December 18, people can drop off their hampers and the Open Door ‘elves’ will distribute them to local people in need.

Tim Chapple, deputy projects manager at Open Door, said: “For many this has been the toughest of years. We want to reach as many people as possible, bringing a little hope and some relief to the pressures facing families and individuals in Exmouth this Christmas.”

To take part, all you need to do is check the Open Door website to see what type of item to put in the box.

The hampers will be given to those in need during a festive giveaway on Friday, December 18. A New Year giveaway will be held on Friday, January 8.

Volunteers at the Open Door Centre will also be delivering the hampers to those who are not able to leave their homes.

The items being asked for are: Christmas cake, Toilet rolls (four pack), wet wipes, tin of biscuits, food waste bags, children’s colouring book, new cuddly toy, individual packs of tissues, washing up liquid, tin of chopped tomatoes, children’s colouring pens, individual anti-bac gel, chocolate selection box, tin of chilli, instant coffee, tin of pineapple, handwash anti-bac, tin of salmon, new underwear, tin of pears, washing powder or capsules, bag of sugar, tinned ham and Christmas pudding.

Hampers can be dropped off to the Open Door Centre, in Church Street, any Monday, Wednesday or Friday up to December 18 between 10.30am and 2pm.

For more information on the appeal, go to https://www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk/