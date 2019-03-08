Advanced search

Open auditions for Exmouth Players production

PUBLISHED: 11:31 13 April 2019

The Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Philippa Davies

The Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

The Exmouth Players are inviting anyone, regardless of age or experience, to audition for parts in the black comedy Colder Than Here

The Exmouth Players are holding an read-through and open auditions for their September production of the black comedy Colder Than Here by Laura Wade.

The subject of the play, terminal illness, is not an easy one, but is handled with wit and insight.

Myra, facing her own death, is determined to find a suitable site for a ‘green’ burial, and organise her own funeral. Meanwhile her husband Alex is unable to accept the reality of what is happening, and her daughters try to deal with Myra’s illness in their own ways, but have their own issues to confront.

The read-through is at 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 16 at 7.30 and the open auditions take place at 7pm on Tuesday 23; both at the Blackmore Theatre. They are open to anyone regardless of age or experience. The production will run from Monday September 16 – Saturday 21.

Please contactpublicity@blackmoretheatre.co.uk to register your interest in the read-through and/or auditions, leaving your name and contact details. You can also use this email if you are unable to attend either of the above but wish to be considered.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

