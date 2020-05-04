Advanced search

East Devon military expert’s World War Two memorabilia to be displayed online for VE Day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 May 2020

Part of Simon Fogg's World War Two exhibition Picture: Simon Fogg

Archant

An East Devon collector of military weapons and memorabilia is displaying his World War Two collection online after a real-life exhibition for the VE Day anniversary had to be cancelled.

Simon Fogg from Exmouth had been asked by the Royal British Legion in Woodbury to arrange the exhibition, to run alongside the other 75th anniversary events on Friday, May 8.

When it had to be called off because of the coronavirus lockdown, he arranged the exhibits in his conservatory and photographed them, posting the pictures on a World War Two Facebook page he runs.

The exhibits include machine guns, rifles and pistols (all deactivated), artillery shells, a torch issued to the RAF, an American EE8-B field telephone that was used in Normandy in the weeks and months after D-Day in 1944, and a signalling lamp with a Morse coder.

The photos will be posted on Mr Fogg’s Facebook page on VE Day. The page is dedicated to his area of expertise, the WW2 Royal Marines training camp on Woodbury Common, Dalditch Camp.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/DalditchCamp to see the exhibiton.

