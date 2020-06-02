Proposed one-way system for Budleigh high street a temporary measure say civic leaders

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google Archant

A proposed one-way traffic system in Budleigh Salterton to make it safer for shoppers during the coronavirus crisis would be a ‘temporary measure’, councillors have said.

The Budleigh Salterton Traffic Group suggested implementing a one-way traffic system through High Street, from east to west, to help those who are observing the social distancing measures outside town centre shops.

Concerns have been raised that some residents and visitors have had to stand in the road while waiting to gain entry to shops, while some motorists have driven up onto the pavement as they pass through.

At a virtual meeting on Monday (June 1), the one-way system suggestion was backed by Budleigh Salterton Town Council despite concerns over where traffic would be diverted and the loss of on-street parking, particularly for the disabled.

Several councillors, including Penny Lewis, Graham Turner and Henry Riddell, said the one-way system would only be temporary, and its design is yet to be finalised by county council highways officers.

Speaking at the meeting, Alan Tilbury, of Budleigh Chamber of Commerce, raised concerns about the loss of on-street parking and the effect it could have on traders.

He said: “We had a survey done many years ago and then it was proved that cars that coming in stop for 4.5 minutes, so that’s 12 cars per hour...that’s a lot of trade.”

Deputy mayor Mike Hilliar echoed Mr Tilbury’s concerns and suggested some of the on-street parking in High Street be retained.

District councillor Tom Wright raised concerns about the potential diversion route taking traffic along The Lawn as well as West and East Terrace.

He also suggested a temporary chicane should be put in High Street to reduce the speed of cars.

Cllr Riddell said the one-way system would be a temporary measure adding: “If we don’t do something, there is going to be an accident.”

Cllr Turner said the town council was just putting the idea forward and the county council engineers would have to come up with a design.

The council unanimously agreed to ask county council highways officers to come back to them with a proposal to create a one-way system, from east to west, that is temporary and does not burden the auxiliary roads and disabled parking.