Old roof remains dumped in cows’ field in Exmouth

The remains of the roof dumped in the field in Castle Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Chloe Wyllie Archant

The remains of a roof has been dumped in an agricultural field in Exmouth.

The waste was spotted by Chloe Wyllie when she walking in Castle Lane.

The dumped waste, comprising roof felt and splintered wooden beams, was dumped in the corner of the field, which had just been re-seeded - close to fresh tyre marks churned into the mud.

It’s not the first time waste has been fly-tipped in Exmouth, with boxes and household waste left in an Exmouth road earlier this year.

Miss Wyllie, who works on the farm which rents the field, said: “[The waste] looks like an old roof that’s been taken off into a tipper truck and then just dumped in the cows field.

“It was dumped between 7pm last night and 7am this morning (March 21).

“It’s really annoying because we have worked hard over the winter looking after the animals. We will now have to clean it up or pay someone to remove it.

“The field was re-seeded last year, ready for this year.”

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact Miss Wyllie via the Journal on 01392 888486.

On its website’s flytipping page, East Devon District Council said: “Fly-tipping is a serious crime and we always look to catch and prosecute those committing it.

“It is punishable by up to two years imprisonment and up to a £50,000 fine upon conviction.”

You can report flytipping to EDDC here.