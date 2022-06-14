Old phone box repurposed as first-aid facility

It might once have been used for making emergency calls – now it could itself be the answer in a medical emergency.

A disused phone box in East Budleigh has been restored and equipped with a potentially life-saving defibrillator.

The revamped phone box with its defibrillator cabinet - Credit: Sam Storey

The kiosk in the centre of Yettington had fallen into disrepair over the years and become an eyesore. But now it has been smartened up and turned into a community asset.

Sam Storey starting work on the dilapidated phone box - Credit: Sam Storey

Parish clerk Judith Venning said: “Sam Storey of Millin Metalcrafts, who lives in Yettington, has done a wonderful job of repainting and restoring the box, which now houses a defibrillator, purchased with a generous donation to the Parish Council from Lord Clinton’s Trust.”

The undercoat completed on the old phone box - Credit: Sam Storey

The defibrillator will be available to residents of Yettington and visitors alike, including visitors to the recently restored Yettington Hall nearby. It will be checked regularly by Judith.

Local resident Mel Ferrers said “What a fantastic use of an otherwise disused and generally run-down phone box. Thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen”.