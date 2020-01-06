Advanced search

Protecting East Devon's sensitive habitats: Wildlife Trust talk in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:06 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 06 January 2020

Brent Geese, which fly from Russia to winter in East Devon. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust

The Exe Estuary, Dawlish Warren and the East Devon Pebblebed Heaths are an important recreational resource for the local community.

But they are also sensitive environments which are important to nature conservation, and are Special Protection Areas subject to European wildlife site designations.

Unfortunately, a recent study has shown that recreational use of the estuary and pebblebed heaths is having a negative effect on the habitats, and disturbing their wildlife.

Amelia Davies is mitigation officer for the South East Devon Habitat Regulations Partnership, and her role is to protect the environment and wildlife while enabling the local community to enjoy its beauty and benefits.

In a presentation to the Devon Wildlife Trust's Exmouth Local Group, she will talk about her work. She is supported by a partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police, which enables her to call on them for help if needed to deal with anti-social behaviour.

She will also talk about the estuary's status as one of the world's top wildlife habitats, with more than 20,000 birds over-wintering there. They include the dark-bellied Brent goose, which comes all the way from Russia to spend the winter months in Exmouth, being fed by the Duck Pond Wildlife Refuge.

The talk, which is open to the public, will take place on Monday, January 13, at the Glenorchy Church Hall at 7pm. Admission is £3, to include coffee and biscuits.

