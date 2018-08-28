Have the odd sea creatures washed up on an East Devon beach been identified?

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

There are a number of competing theories.

Thousands of the strange pink creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach yesterday, December 19. Picture: Daniel Wilkins.

There are now a number of theories on what the strange grub-like sea creatures which washed up on an East Devon beach yesterday actually are.

The Journal appealed for help identifying the thousands of strange pink creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach.

A number of readers came forward with theories but none have yet been confirmed as correct.

Thousands of the strange pink creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach yesterday, December 19. Picture: Daniel Wilkins.

The Journal has contacted the Plymouth Marine Laboratory for help identifying the creatures, but in the meantime here are a few theories.

Holly Morgenroth got in touch via email; she believes the creatures are a species of sea cucumber known as Thyone fusus.

According to the British Marine Life Study Society the Thyone fusus exude “their guts and gonads as a response to the stress” of being washed ashore.

Thousands of the strange pink creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach yesterday, December 19. Picture: Daniel Wilkins.

Hundreds of the creatures washed up dead near Newborough in North Wales in 2008.

Trish Wedlake contacted the Journal to suggest the creatures are sea gherkins, she said: “The creatures on the beach are sea gherkins. My husband identified them. They were washed ashore by the high tides.”

Thousands of the strange pink creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach yesterday, December 19. Picture: Daniel Wilkins.

Louie Hadley commented on the Journal’s Facebook post about the creatures, he suggested they are spoon worms.

Some of the suggestions were less plausible. Alvis Alvin believes they are: “Sea-aliens, soon they will hatch and grow to the size of blue whales and we will all be doomed.”

The Journal is waiting for a response from the Plymouth Marine Laboratory and will update this story once an official response is available.