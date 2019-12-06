Advanced search

Exmouth soft play area nominated for regional award

PUBLISHED: 13:36 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 06 December 2019

Justin Moore shows off the soft play area at Ocean. Picture: Adrian Hamer

Adrian Hamer

A popular children's play area in Exmouth has gained regional recognition after being nominated for an award.

The soft play area at Ocean, based in The Esplanade, was up for favourite indoor play centre in the Primary Times Star Awards.

The Primary Times magazine is distributed to schools across Devon and parents completed an online survey to determine the winners of the awards.

The soft play area at Ocean was runner-up in the indoor play centre category.

Justin Moore, manager at Ocean, said: "The team and I are absolutely thrilled the readers of the primary times voted for our soft play and we received the runner-up award.

"There are some fantastic developments coming to Ocean soft play in 2020 with even more fun for little people."

Linda Edwards, publishing editor at Primary Times said: "The results are incredibly insightful which allows us to take a glimpse into the minds of local people, discovering what the children enjoy most."

