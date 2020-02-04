Advanced search

Winning parents get year's free entry to new Ocean soft play

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 February 2020

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard visited the new soft play area at Exmouth Ocean to draw a competition winner. Picture: Ocean

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard visited the new soft play area at Exmouth Ocean to draw a competition winner. Picture: Ocean

The winners of a competition rewarding parents who have taken advantage of a new soft-play area in Exmouth have been announced.

To mark a new facility being unveiled at Ocean, parents had the opportunity to enter a competition for a year's free entry.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein were on hand to draw the winning ticket for Nicola Mclean and Emma Coe.

Ocean teamed up with play specialists PAHS to offer new equipment for children aged up to five years old.

Pre-school youngsters will be able to climb, slide and bounce their way around the structure which is nearly six metres tall, nine metres long and has three levels.

It will hold up to 60 children at any one time, has a two-lane Astra Slide, a spinner, bubble viewing windows, chicane mirrors and an endless light mirror.

The new facility is located at the far end of the first floor at Ocean, next to the kiosk café.

