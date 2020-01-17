Ocean's new soft play for pre-school children set to open

The new soft play area for children under the age of five at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure Ltd Archant

A new soft play area for pre-school children is set to open in Exmouth on Wednesday (September 22).

Ocean, in The Esplanade, is teaming up with play specialists PAHS to offer new play equipment for children aged up to five years old.

Pre-school youngsters will be able to climb, slide and bounce their way around the structure which is nearly six metres tall, nine metres long and has three levels.

It will hold up to 60 children at any one time, has a two-lane Astra Slide, a spinner, bubble viewing windows, chicane mirrors and an endless light mirror.

The new facility is located at the far end of the first floor at Ocean, next to the kiosk café.

Justin Moore, manager, said: "After listening to our guests' feedback, we are absolutely delighted to be introducing the brand new 0-5s area at Ocean.

"We want to be the best family entertainment centre around and feel that this will greatly enhance the current soft play, bowling, SEGA and dining options."