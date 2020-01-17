Advanced search

Ocean's new soft play for pre-school children set to open

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 January 2020

The new soft play area for children under the age of five at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure Ltd

The new soft play area for children under the age of five at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure Ltd

Archant

A new soft play area for pre-school children is set to open in Exmouth on Wednesday (September 22).

Ocean, in The Esplanade, is teaming up with play specialists PAHS to offer new play equipment for children aged up to five years old.

Pre-school youngsters will be able to climb, slide and bounce their way around the structure which is nearly six metres tall, nine metres long and has three levels.

It will hold up to 60 children at any one time, has a two-lane Astra Slide, a spinner, bubble viewing windows, chicane mirrors and an endless light mirror.

The new facility is located at the far end of the first floor at Ocean, next to the kiosk café.

Justin Moore, manager, said: "After listening to our guests' feedback, we are absolutely delighted to be introducing the brand new 0-5s area at Ocean.

"We want to be the best family entertainment centre around and feel that this will greatly enhance the current soft play, bowling, SEGA and dining options."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Phone boxes in Exmouth facing removal

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Ocean’s new soft play for pre-school children set to open

The new soft play area for children under the age of five at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure Ltd

Larger changing rooms in plans to extend Withycombe RFC

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google

Cancer survivor, 83, takes the plunge for charity

Derek Hunt skydive. Picture: Skydive Geronimo Rottnest

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Phone boxes in Exmouth facing removal

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Ocean’s new soft play for pre-school children set to open

The new soft play area for children under the age of five at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure Ltd

Larger changing rooms in plans to extend Withycombe RFC

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google

Cancer survivor, 83, takes the plunge for charity

Derek Hunt skydive. Picture: Skydive Geronimo Rottnest

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles rise to the challenge to claim much-needed win at Okehampton

Exmouth's James Bath clears the Cockles' lines during the win at Okehampton. Picture; ERFC

Brixington Blues Under-9s book last four cup berth after win over Kentisbeare

Brixington Blues U9s after they had won a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup. Picture ALEXANDRIA HILL

Withy ladies win ‘thriller’ at Totnes

Rugby ball.

Harris nets ‘Beckhamesque’ goal as Town continue impressive start to 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Police Social Club A hold slender lead at the top of the Exmouth Snooker League

snooker generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists