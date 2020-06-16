Advanced search

Ocean staff ‘cannot wait’ to get back to work once restrictions are lifted

PUBLISHED: 09:43 16 June 2020

Ocean. Picture: Google

Ocean. Picture: Google

Archant

Staff at a popular Exmouth seafront venue ‘cannot wait to get back to work’ once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Ocean is currently closed and is ‘ticking over’ according to manager Justin Moore as staff wait for the Government to say it’s safe for them to return to work.

Mr Moore said that once Ocean does open its doors, staff will be learning new ways of working

He said: “We think that opening Ocean will be a gradual process.

“It has been wonderful watching the community come together throughout the crisis and I really hope the new sense of community in Exmouth long outlasts the pandemic.

“A huge focus of reopening Ocean will be on how we can support other businesses in the community to get back on their feet.”

Ocean was set to host the Exmouth Business Awards last month, but the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, Exmouth Chamber of Commerce has launched the first virtual business awards which will take place remotely on Friday, July 17.

Visit the virtual business awards website for more information.

