Ocean bowling alley to reopen with restricted hours

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 July 2020

The bolley alley at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure

The bolley alley at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure

An Exmouth seafront bowling alley will reopen on Saturday (August 1) with limited hours.

Like all indoor entertainment, the bowling alley at Ocean has been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

LED Leisure, which manages Ocean, has announced the lanes will reopen on Saturday on a limited basis.

The bowling alley will be open from 11am until 9pm Monday to Thursday and from 10am until 9pm from Friday to Sunday.

New double-thumbed bowling balls have been introduced to make sure everyone has a ball which is the correct weight and size.

READ MORE: Fit for purpose – Exmouth leisure centre reopens with Covid-secure measures in place

A range of additional measures have been put in place including:

• Alternate use of lanes to allow for social distancing

• Cashless payments

• Bowling shoes will not be available. Customers are asked to wear suitable footwear

• One-way routes into and out of the bowling alley

• Hand sanitisers throughout

• New bowling balls with frequent sanitisation of finger holes

All bowling sessions will need to be pre-booked and people can start booking from Wednesday (July 29).

