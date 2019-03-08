Nostalgic family photos found strewn in Exmouth road - do you know who they belong to?

The family photos found in an Exmouth road on June 20. Picture: Bex Sheriff. Archant

A cache of nostalgic family photographs have been found mysteriously strewn in an Exmouth road.

Bex Sherrif collected the vintage snaps in Vernon Road, Brixington, this morning (Thursday).

Bex said: "They could have been dropped or binned as it was bin day. I know landlords quite often just bin everything when clearing houses out."

She is now hoping to reunite the photographs with their rightful owner.

The photos depict two young boys poing proudly in their school uniform and two snaps of a sausage dog lazily lying around.

There is also a photo of a young woman gazing adoringly at her dog, and a happy family scene.

The last photo is a school portrait.

If anyone knows who the photos belong to, they can get in touch with the Journal on 01392 888486, and their details will be passed on to Bex.